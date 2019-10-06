North Korean, US negotiators meet to break nuclear stalemate

STOCKHOLM • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a lot of work needed to be done at nuclear talks between US and North Korean officials starting yesterday near Stockholm, but added that he was hopeful of progress.

The meeting at an isolated conference centre on the Swedish capital's outskirts will be the first formal working-level talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June and agreed to restart negotiations that stalled after a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

Police had closed off the approaches to the complex facing the Baltic Sea on the island of Lidingo, where the delegations led by US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korea's Kim Myong Gil were expected to meet.

Two motorcades entered the secluded centre early yesterday with a police officer confirming that one carried the North Korean officials. The other included cars used by Mr Biegun when he met Swedish Foreign Ministry officials last Friday.

The delegation from North Korea - also known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - which is under sanctions banning much of its trade due to its nuclear programme, arrived in Sweden last Thursday after Pyongyang unexpectedly said talks would take place on Oct 5.

Speaking during a visit to Athens on the last leg of a tour of southern Europe, Mr Pompeo said he was hopeful of progress in the nuclear talks although there was much work to do.

"I'm hopeful that we will (make progress). We came with a set of ideas. We hope the North Koreans came with a good spirit and a willingness to try to move forward and implement what President Trump and Chairman Kim agreed to back in Singapore," he told a news conference.

Mr Pompeo said that still "a lot of work needs to be done".

Earlier yesterday, newly appointed Foreign Minister Ann Linde gave Sweden's first acknowledgement of the negotiations, while a foreign ministry spokesman also confirmed the working-level talks.

"I am encouraged that US and DPRK working-level delegations are currently in Sweden to hold talks.

"Dialogue needed to reach denuclearisation and peaceful solution," Ms Linde said on Twitter.

Analysts have said that the leaders of both countries face growing incentives to reach a deal, although it is unclear whether common ground can be found after months of tension and deadlock.

A day after announcing the resumption of talks, North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile designed for submarine launch, a provocative gesture that also underscored the need for Washington to move quickly to negotiate limits on Pyongyang's growing arsenal.

Meanwhile, South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo said that North Korea had recently sent a group of working-level officials to Dandong, China, to prepare for a possible visit by its leader, Mr Kim.

"It won't be surprising if Kim visits China soon," a person familiar with North Korean issues was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

An unnamed South Korean official told the newspaper that the country is watching closely for a possible surprise visit to China by Mr Kim.

