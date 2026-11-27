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The US authorities have blamed North Korean hackers for the largest heist in history after US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) worth of crypto was stolen on Oct 29.

PARIS – North Korean money launderers are moving closer to cashing out some of the crypto stolen in October’s record Binance hack, turning to little-known online services that can swap the tokens for others and help hide their tracks, blockchain researchers say.

THORChain, an online exchange urged by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in October not to help the hackers, and a coinjoin service which helps mask tokens’ origins, have been used by the launderers to move the stolen crypto further out of reach, according to the researchers.

The US authorities have blamed North Korean hackers for the largest heist in history after US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) worth of crypto was stolen on Oct 29.

About US$2.85 billion of the tokens were frozen by their issuers, but the rest remains in circulation. North Korea denies involvement in the hack.

Crypto researchers told Reuters that money launderers working for North Korea have stepped up the movement of funds through THORChain and coinjoin in recent days in a sign the two services have become cogs in a complex money-laundering operation involving tens of thousands of transactions across different blockchains and crypto services.

More than US$600 million worth of the stolen crypto has passed through THORChain, blockchain researchers Chainalysis and Elliptic estimate.

Elliptic said the figure could include funds that passed through it more than once.

THORChain, which says it is decentralised, did not respond to a request for comment sent via e-mail.

In a video posted on THORChain’s X account on Nov 26 , co-founder Chad Barraford said 98% of THORChain trading was for people’s “own individual financial freedom and liberty”.

If THORChain was shut down, criminals would find somewhere else to exchange crypto, he said.

THORChain’s fees

The FBI on Oct 31 published a list of blockchain wallet addresses used by the attacker and called on crypto service providers, including the network of computers which controls THORChain, to block them.

THORChain says on its website it does not “censor” transactions or do Know-Your-Customer checks.

US blockchain analysts TRM Labs estimate that THORChain generated as much as US$1 million in fees as the launderers used it to swap funds derived from the Binance hack.

“THORChain is Financial Freedom The Cypherpunk Way,” its website says. Cypherpunk is a movement that advocates using encryption to avoid surveillance.

Ari Redbord, global head of policy at US blockchain analysis company TRM Labs, told Reuters that the FBI’s decision to refer to THORChain’s operators was “pretty extraordinary”.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen this happen very often, where the FBI will call out a specific service in this way.”

In a response to a post about the Reuters article, THORChain co-founder “JP Thor” wrote on X: “It’s not laundering if you can track where it went!!!”

He added that there were “100 THORNodes over many countries”, referring to the size of the network which collectively runs THORChain.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in November that “JP Thor” – whom it identified as John-Paul Thorbjornsen – said he no longer played an active role at THORChain.

Separately, US$342 million has been moved through a coinjoin service, the majority of which is coordinated by a pseudonymous figure named Kruw, Elliptic said.

A coinjoin combines cryptocurrency from different sources into a single transaction so that their origin is no longer visible on the blockchain.

Reuters was unable to contact Kruw for comment.

More steps before cashing out

The flow of funds highlights how a focus on privacy in some parts of the crypto world can be exploited by money launderers, creating fresh challenges for law enforcement and Binance as it tries to recover its losses.

Coinjoins make it more difficult for blockchain analysts to trace tokens, but the launderers will still need to move them through other services, such as an over-the-counter broker, in order to turn them into cash, Elliptic has said.

TRM’s Redbord said that the laundering could take months or even years, and that cashing out even a fraction of the stolen funds would be a windfall for North Korea.

The total stolen from Binance amounts to around a sixth of North Korea’s estimated gross domestic product.

“They don’t have to get a lot off in order to make this all worthwhile for them,” Redbord said. REUTERS