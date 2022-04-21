No surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires

KHARKIV • A Russian ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender or die expired yesterday afternoon with no mass capitulation, but the commander of a unit believed to be holding out in the besieged city said his forces could survive just days or hours.

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were attempting to advance elsewhere in what Ukrainian officials call the Battle of Donbas - a push by Moscow to seize two eastern provinces it claims on behalf of separatists.

In a video, the commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, one of the last units holding out in Mariupol, asked for international help to escape the siege.

"This is our appeal to the world. It may be our last. We may have only a few days or hours left," Major Serhiy Volyna said in a video on Facebook. "The enemy units are dozens of times larger than ours, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in ground troops, in equipment and in tanks."

Maj Volyna, who has said that women and children are trapped in cellars under the plant, spoke in front of a white brick wall in what sounded like a crowded room.

The United Nations said yesterday that the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24 passed five million. More than half are children.

Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has failed to capture any of Ukraine's largest cities. Moscow was forced to retreat from north Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled last month, but has poured troops back for an assault on the east this week.

In the ruins of Mariupol, site of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, Russia was hitting the last main Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said.

"The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Russia has been trying to take full control of Mariupol since the war's first days. Its capture would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region Moscow occupied in 2014.

Russian-backed separatists said before a 2pm (7pm Singapore time) deadline yesterday that just five people surrendered. The previous day, Russia said no one had responded to a similar demand to surrender.

Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from Mariupol, saying it had reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on a safe corridor for the first time in weeks. But none of the earlier agreements had actually succeeded, with Moscow blocking all convoys.

Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of civilians have died in Mariupol.

The battle for the Donbas region, which includes the provinces Luhansk and Donetsk, could be decisive as Russia searches for a victory to justify President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Russian television showed Mr Putin addressing a girl from Luhansk yesterday: "It was the tragedy that took place in the Donbas, including in the Lugansk People's Republic, that forced, simply forced, Russia to launch this military operation, which everyone is well aware of today," he said.

British military intelligence said fighting in Donbas was intensifying as Russian forces tried to break through Ukraine's lines, and that Russia was still building up forces on Ukraine's eastern border.

Moscow is hoping its advantage in firepower will give it more success against Ukrainian defenders than in the failed campaign against Kyiv, when its overstretched supply lines were attacked by nimble small units.

Within a day of launching its offensive on Donbas, Russian forces captured Kreminna, a front-line town of 18,000 people, on Tuesday. Ukraine said Russian forces had attempted an offensive near Kharkiv, the country's second biggest city, which is close to Russia's supply lines to Donbas.

Inside Kharkiv, where at least four people were killed in missile strikes on Tuesday, the body of an elderly man lay face down near a park on a suburban street, a ribbon of blood running into the gutter.

"He worked in security not far from here," a resident named Maksym told Reuters. "The shelling began and everyone fled. Then we came out here, the old guy was already dead."

