No progress at talks on exports of Ukraine grain

ANKARA • Russia and Turkey made little headway yesterday in talks aimed at securing safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports, as a Russian sea blockade triggered new warnings of deadly famine.

Prior to the war, Ukraine was a major exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but shipments have been blocked since Russia invaded its neighbour in late February, causing food prices to soar worldwide.

Countries in the Middle East and Africa depend on Ukraine's exports, raising fears of hunger in those countries.

At the request of the United Nations, Turkey has offered its services to escort maritime convoys from Ukrainian ports, despite the presence of mines - some of which have been detected near the Turkish coast.

Ukraine says mines are needed to protect its ports from Russian attacks.

"We are ready to ensure the safety of ships that leave Ukrainian ports," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after talks in Ankara.

Ukraine, which was not part of the talks in Turkey, has said it is ready to create conditions to resume exports from its ports, but it seeks security guarantees not to be attacked by Russia.

However, Russia's chief diplomat blamed Ukraine for the situation.

"Grain can be freely transported to destinations, there are no obstacles from Russia," Mr Lavrov said.

Referring to Ukraine's President, he said "it is necessary that Mr (Volodymyr) Zelensky give an order, if he is still in charge of something there, to allow foreign and Ukrainian ships to enter the Black Sea".

Mr Lavrov also said Russia was ready to provide guarantees it would not launch any attacks if Ukraine de-mined ports. "We are ready to do this in cooperation with our Turkish colleagues."

Mr Cavusoglu said the UN plan was "reasonable" and "implementable", and he offered to host a meeting in Istanbul to discuss the details of the scheme.

"We prepared a plan for food corridors," said a Turkish diplomatic source, who declined to be named. "We presented it to Russia but as you see during the press conference, Russia sends the ball into the court of Ukraine."

Mr Zelensky said this week that the amount of grain blocked by the war could triple within several months. Russia and Ukraine produce 30 per cent of the global wheat supply.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this week that the Russian-occupied Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol were ready to resume grain exports.

Ukraine says any such shipments from territory seized by Moscow would amount to illegal looting.

