No migrant caravans headed to US, says Mexico President

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MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday no migrant caravans are headed toward the northern border with the United States.

Sheinbaum said there are two migrant caravans in Mexico. "One dissolved while en route, and most of its members have already returned to their countries of origin, and another caravan is only just forming."

"There is no caravan currently in transit through our country on its way to the (US) border," Sheinbaum said at her daily morning press conference.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop the groups of migrants from reaching the US border. REUTERS