PODCAST
'Very in-depth discussion'
ST's Nirmal Ghosh looks at the recent virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Why did security matters and China dominate the talks?
ST's Nirmal Ghosh looks at the recent virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Why did security matters and China dominate the talks?
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe