Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PODCAST

'Very in-depth discussion'

ST's Nirmal Ghosh looks at the recent virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Why did security matters and China dominate the talks?

str.sg/us-japan

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top