PODCAST
Gathering storm
Last year saw the highest ocean temperatures in recorded history, the sixth consecutive year that this record has been broken. What does this situation mean for humanity and why should people be concerned?
Last year saw the highest ocean temperatures in recorded history, the sixth consecutive year that this record has been broken. What does this situation mean for humanity and why should people be concerned?
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe