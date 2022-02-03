Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PODCAST

Biden's Supreme Court pick

US President Joe Biden says he intends to nominate a black woman to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Can he succeed?

str.sg/biden-court

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top