Waiting for water

Residents using hoses to collect drinking water from a tanker truck on a sweltering day in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India has been gripped by an abnormally intense and prolonged heatwave. The country  recorded its hottest March since 1901, while average maximum temperatures in the northern and central parts last  month were the highest since the country started keeping  records 122 years ago. Last month, New Delhi had seven consecutive days over 40 deg C.

In some states, the blistering heat has closed schools, damaged crops and caused  heatstroke-related deaths. Power demand has also spiked and coal inventories have  dropped, leaving the country with its worst electricity shortage in more than six years.

But relief may be in sight as the India Meteorological Department has said that the heat  has begun abating.

May 06, 2022

