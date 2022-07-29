Honouring the past

It was a day of colourful celebration as different cultural groups of pre- Hispanic identity gathered at Mexico City's Zocalo square on Tuesday to mark the 697th anniversary of the founding of Tenochtitlan.

Tenochtitlan was the capital of the expanding Aztec empire until it was captured by the Spanish in 1521.

The celebration on Zocalo square - the main ceremonial centre of Tenochtitlan - saw participants decked out in traditional costumes dancing, making music and playing games. The yearly commemoration is a reminder to Mexicans of their roots.