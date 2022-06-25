Don't rat on them

Blink and you might miss this - the newly erected Mousachusetts Fire Brigade and a quaint used-books and antique maps store called Anatole's, sharing space on the kerb next to a human-size retail store in Newton, Massachusetts, in the United States.

These delightful mouse-themed miniatures, which sprang up this week, are the works of an anonymous group of Swedish artists known as AnonyMouse.

There are 10 pieces of art installed at five locations around the Boston area, conjuring up an imaginary mouse community with amenities including an alteration shop called Whiskers & Tail and the Massachusetts Mouseum of Fine Art.

The group has been erecting miniature artworks around Sweden since 2016 and has built up a community of around 175,000 followers on Instagram. The series in the Boston area was commissioned by local developer WS Development.