Remembering family

A group was seen tossing hell notes into the air for prosperity and good luck at Choa Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery on Sunday as part of the Qing Ming festival.

During the festival, people visit cemeteries and columbaria with food and other offerings for deceased relatives. Filial piety and ancestral worship are emphasised during this period.

The Qing Ming festival takes place today, but the tomb-sweeping period started from March 26 and is expected to last until April 17.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.