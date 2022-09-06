THE BIG STORY

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 47, will become the country’s next prime minister, after winning the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership race on Monday, defeating former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak following a two-month campaign. She will succeed Mr Boris Johnson, who resigned in July.

BUSINESS

Healthcare costs have been climbing in Singapore. This and other factors have pushed up premiums for health insurance, a trend likely to hit retirees, the elderly and their families. The Straits Times looks at how retirees can better manage their healthcare and insurance costs for a more comfortable retirement.

WORLD

The Canadian police are on the hunt for two men suspected of killing 10 people and wounding 15 others in a stabbing rampage believed to be linked to drugs, in a case that has devastated an indigenous community. The police said they were trying to determine a motive for the attacks in Saskatchewan province that have shocked Canada, a nation where mass violence is rare.

INSIGHT

One in four Singaporeans will be over 65 years old by 2030. This will become one in two by 2050. It takes a village to raise a child and care for the elderly. More needs to be done to help caregivers, most of whom are women, who are likely to face rising pressures as Singapore’s population ages, says Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan.

SPORT

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios added to his recent feats by knocking out world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the US Open’s fourth round on Sunday. There are signs that the 27-year-old’s campaign is becoming more like a tuneful opera than the circus it felt like previously, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

LIFE

On a month-long journey in Sulawesi, Indonesia, two Singaporeans joined female sea nomads on a diving trip in search of octopus. They also observed the Toraja ethnic group’s elaborate and joyous funeral rites. The pandemic spurs globetrotters to travel mindfully and seek local stories.