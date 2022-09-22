THE BIG STORY

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of the country's reservists, as he looks to regain momentum in the Ukraine war with fresh troops after Moscow saw a string of defeats. In total, 300,000 reservists will be pressed into service. World leaders have condemned the escalatory move.

WORLD

A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday in an apparent protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. The man was taken to hospital suffering burns to his entire body, and a police officer who tried to extinguish the flames was also injured, media said.

SINGAPORE

The second stage of the Cross Island MRT Line will have stations in both well-developed areas, such as Clementi and West Coast, and underdeveloped ones - namely Turf City and Jurong Lake District. It is poised to turn new and existing estates into vibrant hubs, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

SINGAPORE

Zheng Xianfeng, 37, was sentenced to 12 years' jail by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Ms Tham Mee Yoke. He had waited near her home and, after spotting her, repeatedly stabbed her in the chest and abdomen in Jurong East on Feb 16, 2021.

BUSINESS

Consumers in Singapore are better placed than others around the world when it comes to the ease of acquiring financial services and products, said a new survey. It found that the Republic was tops in the area of financial inclusion, beating powerhouse economies such as the United States, Britain, Hong Kong and Japan.

INSIGHT

The announcement of a pullback of troops from contested border areas is one indication of a thaw, so is the change in tone in Chinese media towards India. Nevertheless, both China and India still have a long way to go to improve a relationship marked by deep suspicion, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.