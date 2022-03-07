THE BIG STORY

In his first extended response to the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West, saying that Moscow will consider any country imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine as having entered into the conflict. He said a no-fly zone would have colossal and catastrophic consequences for the whole world.

WORLD

Sri Lankans are reeling from an economic crisis, with supermarket shelves empty, long queues at petrol stations as fuel is in short supply, prices skyrocketing and power blackouts daily for 71/2 hours. Many blame the government for the crisis, which the central bank governor believes will be over by next year.

WORLD

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob lauded his government's achievements amid the Covid-19 pandemic while on a visit to Johor that comes ahead of the state election on Saturday. Separately, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has complained about being told to mask up while addressing a rally. A number of people, including candidates, have been infected.

SINGAPORE

This could be the year of recovery for the nightlife and entertainment sectors as Singapore gears up to host the Formula One Grand Prix in October. Industry players believe they could be set for a rebound due to the knock-on effect of hosting the race, and also because the authorities have a better grip on handling the pandemic.

SINGAPORE

Most cremation urns here are plain, functional vessels to hold remains. The HappyUrns project hopes to change that by transforming urns into "talking pieces" that encourage conversations and awareness about end-of-life matters. The project team aims to transform the urn into a celebration of a person's life. B8&9

LIFE

Singapore's first set of integrated 24-hour activity guidelines for children under the age of seven outlines advice in four main areas. The guidelines were rolled out after previous studies found that young children here are not getting enough sleep and have too much screen time.