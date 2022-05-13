THE BIG STORY

Finland's announcement that it will seek membership of Nato over the invasion of Ukraine has attracted a warning from Russia of a "military-technical" response to what the Kremlin called a threat. The historic policy shift comes after decades of a non-aligned Finnish stance towards the West and its eastern neighbour.

The Singapore Business Federation has proposed in a policy paper some measures aimed at easing the manpower crunch in the service sector. These include easing the foreign workforce quota for the sector, job matching safe distancing ambassadors with the lifestyle sector and flexible work arrangements, not long shifts.

WORLD

An international team of astronomers yesterday unveiled the first image of a supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy - a cosmic body known as Sagittarius A*. The image is the first, direct visual confirmation of the presence of this invisible object, and comes three years after the first image of a black hole from a distant galaxy.

WORLD

A passenger without any flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport on Tuesday after the pilot had a medical issue. The plane was a single-engine Cessna 208. Only three people were on board, the pilot and two passengers. Air traffic control helped the passenger land the plane.

SINGAPORE

More than $2.7 million has been swindled from at least 587 people in phishing scams involving scammers pretending to be friends since the start of this year, said the police. In this month alone, at least 43 victims have been scammed, with total losses amounting to more than $177,000.

LIFE

Genderless fashion is gaining favour with those who want to dress without adhering to binary guidelines. Style adviser Echeru Padamanathan (right) believes "clothes are things and things have no gender". He finds clothes in the men's section repetitive compared with trendier items in the women's section.