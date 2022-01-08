THE BIG STORY

Global Covid-19 cases have surged past the 300 million-mark amid a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant. Global caseloads were at 200 million just last August. The World Health Organisation has warned that calling Omicron "mild" would be a mistake, as the variant is killing people and causing hospitals to be overwhelmed.

WORLD

As concerns grow over the China threat, Japan has strengthened its defence ties with the United States, a day after a similar move with Australia. The two countries will work on new defence technologies such as ways to counter hypersonic missiles. This comes amid fears that a Taiwan contingency will cut too close to home for comfort.

WORLD

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing yesterday amid criticism of the first visit by a head of government since the army seized power from an elected government last year. While there were concerns the visit would legitimise the junta leader who was shut out of recent Asean summits, Mr Hun Sen said he wanted to help Myanmar avoid a civil war.

SINGAPORE

Students at polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be getting more chances for industry immersion before graduation. Their course curricula will also be updated with a framework for learning life skills, and more flexible course structures, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said yesterday.

BUSINESS

Singapore online marketplace operator Carousell is in talks to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp, according to sources familiar with the matter. A transaction could value the combined entity at as much as US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion), they said.

SPORT

Motor sports' governing body has ambitious plans for Asia - it aims to get more drivers in the region into not just Formula One, but also other circuits such as touring cars and karting. Banker Lee Lung Nien is also the first Singaporean to take a leadership role in the FIA as one of seven vice-presidents.