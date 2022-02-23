THE BIG STORY

The United States warned that the movement of troops ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin into two breakaway regions of Ukraine was the "beginning of an invasion", and said it would shortly announce more severe sanctions. Its harder stance came as Western leaders prepared to impose further punitive actions against Russia.

Some luxury car brands here saw better sales on the weekend after a new tiered tax structure was announced in the Budget last Friday. At least one multi-brand franchise registered double-digit sales for its cars, which are priced above $500,000. This is remarkable as annual sales for such cars rarely reach triple digits.

Registrations for vaccinations have surged for the five to 11 age group in Malaysia - from about 15 per cent on Feb 3, when the scheme was rolled out, to 28 per cent on Monday. After a slow start from hesitant parents, more have joined the queue to get their children jabbed as they are worried about rising Covid-19 infections, especially in schools and among young children.

The Central Provident Fund Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) will be raised by 3.5 per cent a year for the next five cohorts turning 55 from 2023 to 2027. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said this is to provide members higher monthly payouts in their retirement years. The Straits Times answers some key questions about the BRS.

Xu Zhetai suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a basketball training session in school last year. After two operations and months in recovery, the 17-year-old returned to school in mid-May. With his family and the entire Jurong Pioneer Junior College behind him, he rallied and did well in his A levels. He aims to enrol in university.

Companies with a high proportion of board directors and senior executives aged over 60 delivered lower returns on assets compared with others, a study on diversity in leadership in all 577 listed firms here by the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore showed.