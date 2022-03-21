No faith in war: Religious leaders react to conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) congratulating Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church no the 11th anniversary of his enthronement on Feb 1, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Religious leaders around the world have decried the conflict in Ukraine which has led to a split in the Orthodox Church following the refusal by the head of the Russian Orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, to condemn the invasion. Instead, he asked God to preserve the Russian land from evil forces, referring to "the land which now includes Russia and Ukraine and Belarus and other tribes and peoples".

Consequently, The Guardian in Britain reported on March 13, a Russian Orthodox church in Amsterdam had announced that it was to split with the Moscow patriarchate, "in the first known instance of a Western-based church cutting ties over the invasion of Ukraine".

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top