Nine killed in hotel attack in Somali capital

MOGADISHU• • Nine people died after Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgents stormed a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, battling security forces until the early hours of yesterday, a police spokesman said.

A suicide car bombing on Sunday evening was followed by a shoot-out between Al-Shabaab militants and security forces at Hotel Afrik.

"The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured," Mr Sadik Ali told reporters from the scene and via Facebook.

The attack on a hotel in the heart of the heavily fortified city comes as Somali politicians wrangle acrimoniously over delayed elections and follows the withdrawal of around 700 US military personnel last month.

The United States troops were largely supporting Somali special forces known as Danaab, who are skilled at complex operations against high-level Al-Shabaab targets.

They also enjoyed considerable support from the Americans, including air support and medical evacuations, and some Somali politicians have raised fears that the pullout ordered by former US president Donald Trump could weaken the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The insurgency has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's internationally backed central government and establish its rule, based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.

It has also vowed to disrupt national elections, which were scheduled to begin last December but have been delayed after the opposition accused the president of packing the electoral board with his allies.

Newly appointed legislators were meant to pick a president on Feb 8, but even the elections for lawmakers have yet to be held.

