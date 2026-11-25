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FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves to supporters during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off rally in Kaduna, Nigeria, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye/File Photo

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 25 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday promised supporters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri he would restore peace to their insurgency-hit region, as an election looms in January in which security is a major concern for voters.

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, the heartland of the insurgency led by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Tinubu, who is seeking a second and final term in an election on January 16, is under pressure to convince voters that intensified military operations in Borno and the northwest, where kidnapping for ransom remains rife, will deliver lasting security gains for communities scarred by conflict.

"We will achieve that peace, the terrorism will go, they (insurgents) have the opportunity now to lay down their arms, to lay down all arms and surrender all weapons, change from the character of terrorism and banditry," Tinubu said.

Tinubu's main rivals are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor who won more than 6 million votes in the last election.

Ending insecurity in the north was one of Tinubu's promises when campaigning for the presidency in 2023, but analysts and his opponents say that like his predecessors, he has fallen short.

More than 50% of respondents disapprove of the president's performance and over 70% rate the economy 'poor or very poor,' according to a YIAGA Africa poll released in October.

Nigeria's defence minister said this month that the military was receiving real-time US intelligence and satellite support to target militant leaders and degrade insurgent networks.

In May, US and Nigerian forces led a mission that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, Islamic State's global second-in-command.

Security analysts say Nigerian forces have driven insurgents from most of the territory they once held, but the militants still stage deadly raids, ambushes and bombings.

The militants have also been increasing their activities in the northwest, where armed kidnapping gangs mostly operate.

Crisis monitoring group ACLED said earlier this year that militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State were rapidly increasing their attacks on the borderlands between Niger, Benin and Nigeria, turning remote transit corridors into active conflict zones.

Tinubu said security forces were working to rescue more than 70 schoolchildren who remain in captivity after being abducted in two separate attacks in May and June in Borno. REUTERS