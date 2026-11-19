Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu attends a panel discussion during the Africa CEO forum under the theme “The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership,” at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

ABUJA, Nov 19 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has asked parliament to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide support for people who have tried to take their own lives, a move aimed at treating suicide attempts as a mental health issue rather than a criminal offence.

• If lawmakers approved it, the bill would change Nigeria's approach to mental health, replacing punitive measures with care and support for survivors

• Attempted suicide remains punishable under provisions of Nigeria's criminal and penal codes, with those convicted facing a fine, up to a year in jail or both

• In a letter accompanying the bill, a copy of which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday, Tinubu said the changes would "decriminalise attempted suicide and provide support"

• The legislation would require authorities to provide rehabilitation services while also promoting wider access to mental healthcare

• Mental health advocates have long argued that criminal penalties deepen stigma in a country where access to mental healthcare is limited and many people struggle to obtain treatment

• If passed, the measure would align Nigeria with a growing number of countries that have removed criminal penalties for attempted suicide REUTERS