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Nigeria seizes more than $200 million of meth, arrests five Mexicans

ABUJA, Nov 25 - Nigeria's anti-drug agency said on Wednesday it had seized methamphetamine valued at $227 million and arrested five Mexican nationals in the southeastern state of Enugu.

• The drug haul is among the largest this year by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, which dismantled a meth syndicate in May and arrested 10 suspects, including three Mexicans

• Agency chief Mohamed Buba Marwa said a Nigerian national had recruited the five Mexican experts to produce methamphetamine at an industrial complex in Enugu

• The agency recovered 1.5 metric tons of meth, 6.7 tons of chemicals and industrial equipment used in the drug's production

• Marwa said Nigeria had so far dismantled four industrial-scale meth-producing laboratories, all located in the country's south

• The latest seizure highlights concerns over Nigeria's growing role in the international drugs trade, with authorities warning that trafficking networks are increasingly using the country as both a transit route and a manufacturing base, helped by porous borders and links to Latin American criminal groups REUTERS