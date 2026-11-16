Nigeria says US intelligence support helping target militants, secure 2027 election

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Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa speaks during a meeting where the Nigerian Navy announced the arrest of 76 vessels over oil theft in two years, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye/File Photo

ABUJA, Nov 16 - Nigeria's military is receiving real-time US intelligence and satellite support to target militant leaders and degrade insurgent networks ahead of elections in January, its defence minister said on Monday.

Defence Minister General Christopher Musa said Nigerian troops killed several terrorist and bandit leaders in overnight operations in the northwest and northeast and were conducting near-daily missions aided by improved intelligence.

"We took out a lot of the bandit leaders and the terrorists themselves," Musa told reporters during a briefing, adding that US satellite imagery, intelligence sharing and training had improved the military's ability to track and strike targets.

Musa said Abuja and Washington have continued to expand security cooperation as Nigeria battles Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, armed banditry in the northwest and kidnapping gangs across the country.

Nigeria is also expecting additional helicopters from the US and Italy, adding to recently commissioned air assets, he said.

In May, Nigerian and US forces killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom US President Donald Trump described as the global second-in-command of ISIS, during operations in northeastern Nigeria. The operation followed a US strike on Christmas Day ordered by Trump against militants he said were targeting Christians in Nigeria.

Musa said security agencies are intensifying preparations ahead of elections in January in which President Bola Tinubu is vying for a second four-year term, using intelligence-led operations to prevent violence before, during and after the vote.

Authorities are monitoring militant groups' use of Starlink, cryptocurrencies and commercial drones, and they are working with US authorities to disrupt financing networks, Musa said.

The US embassy in Abuja did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attacks on military positions by Islamist groups Boko Haram and its splinter Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surged in recent weeks despite years of military operations aimed at containing the 17-year insurgency in northeastern Nigeria.

Musa said Nigeria has agreed a 5-kilometre (3-mile) cross-border "right of pursuit" arrangement with neighbouring Cameroon, Niger and Chad, allowing troops to pursue militants and bandits across border areas.

He also warned that Islamic State Sahel is seeking to recruit criminal gangs in northwestern Nigeria, raising fears that largely profit-driven bandit groups could evolve into ideologically driven insurgents similar to ISWAP in the northeast.

Musa said militants and bandits were exploiting dense forests and porous borders with Niger and Benin to evade security forces after carrying out attacks. But he said advances in surveillance had improved the military's ability to track through difficult terrain, restricting militants' freedom of movement.

Nigeria is working with neighbouring countries to block cross-border movement, logistics and recruitment networks linking militants across the Sahel.

"We don't want them to develop that capacity," Musa said. "We're blocking the logistics and taking them out from within Nigeria." REUTERS