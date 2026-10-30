Nigeria says troops kill 48 Islamist fighters after attacks in Borno, Yobe bases

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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Oct 30 - Nigerian troops, backed by air support, repelled attacks by Islamist fighters on military positions in the northeastern Borno and Yobe states, killing 48 insurgents, the military said on Friday.

Attacks by Islamist groups Boko Haram and its splinter Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on military positions in the region have surged in recent weeks despite years of military operations aimed at containing the 17-year insurgency in northeastern Nigeria.

• Military spokesperson Captain Mohammed Goni said troops foiled overnight attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters on Bitta in Borno and a military training school in Buni Yadi, Yobe

• Air-backed troops in Bitta repelled an overnight assault before launching a counter-offensive against ISWAP fighters who attacked the military school in Buni Yadi, with fighting continuing into the early hours of Friday, Goni said

• The military said one soldier was killed and two were lightly wounded and receiving treatment. REUTERS