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Nigeria rescue teams search for survivors after funeral barge capsizes in Bayelsa

YENAGOA, Nigeria, Nov 20 - Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a crowded barge carrying people to a funeral capsized in Nigeria's southern Bayelsa state, with several passengers feared dead, police and local residents said on Friday.

• The vessel capsized on waterways near Ukubie in Bayelsa state's Southern Ijaw area while carrying passengers to a funeral, according to residents

• Bayelsa police spokesperson Musa Mohammed said a marine unit has been deployed to assist rescue operations

• The police did not immediately provide the number of people killed, rescued or missing

• Sophie Igoniwari, a witness, said chaotic boarding and overcrowding preceded the boat's departure from Anyama Ijaw, and that several victims were brought ashore after it capsized shortly afterwards

• Boat accidents are common on Nigeria's inland waterways, especially in riverine communities where overcrowding is widespread and safety regulations are often flouted REUTERS