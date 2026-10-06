Nigeria nears 2,000 repatriations from South Africa after latest evacuation flight

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ABUJA, Oct 6 - Another 105 Nigerians arrived in Lagos from South Africa on Friday, bringing to 1,926 the number repatriated since June following xenophobic attacks, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

• Foreign ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi said the latest group was comprised of 26 men, 29 women and 50 children.

• The latest group was the 14th consular evacuation flight from South Africa since the evacuation programme began on June 10, Adeniyi said.

• The exercise is continuing, with more Nigerians undergoing verification and clearance in South Africa ahead of planned repatriation flights.

• Abuja said it was working with South African authorities to tackle xenophobic violence, while urging Nigerians in the country to be vigilant, obey local laws and stay in contact with its mission in Pretoria for consular assistance. REUTERS