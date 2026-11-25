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Nov 24 - Nidal Hasan, the former US Army major sentenced to be executed next week at the same Fort Hood military base where he murdered 13 people in 2009, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to halt the execution while he mounts a legal challenge to his sentence.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had announced that he would livestream the firing squad execution set for December 3, but scrapped those plans after widespread outcry.

Under US law, a condemned person can seek legal review of their sentence once they have been told the date and method of their execution, which can delay an execution by months or years.

If his execution proceeds as planned, Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, would become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945. REUTERS