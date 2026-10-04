Nicaragua announces withdrawal from Central American Parliament

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Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega looks on as he attends a meeting of leaders of the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America and the Treaty of Commerce and Promotion (ALBA-TCP), in Caracas, Venezuela December 14, 2024. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 - Nicaragua is withdrawing from the Central American Parliament, furthering its isolation on the international stage as the country is accused of rampant human rights abuses.

In a statement on Saturday, the foreign ministry said that it had decided to denounce the 1987 treaty establishing the six-country parliament "in the full exercise of its sovereignty". It said the move would take immediate effect.

The government of Nicaragua did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The action followed a resolution on Friday from the Organization of American States that called on Nicaraguan authorities to free political prisoners and restore civil liberties. Nicaragua left the OAS in 2023, saying the diplomatic organization had become a tool for US interventionism.

In 2025, Nicaragua also said it would withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council following a UN report that urged the international community to address human rights violations by Nicaragua.

Nicaragua has been in the grip of a political crisis since April 2018, when social protests that were suppressed by police resulted in more than 350 deaths, 2,000 injuries and thousands of detentions and people fleeing the country.

Last July, the government run by Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, announced the country would no longer hold elections. Ortega has continuously held power since 2007 following an earlier presidential term in the 1980s. REUTERS