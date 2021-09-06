Covid-19

New studies compare different shots

  • Published
    37 min ago

Studies are showing subtle differences between the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. One study in Belgium showed healthcare workers who received the Moderna shot had, on average, double the antibody levels of those who got Pfizer's shot. But immunologists say it is still inconclusive on whether the difference in antibodies has a "clinically meaningful impact on protection against the virus".

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2021, with the headline 'New studies compare different shots'. Subscribe
Topics: 