New Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine

KYIV - Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Ukraine early Saturday morning, causing damage and casualties, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central city of Dnipro, “several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion”, mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram.

Air defences also “detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kyiv”, said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

He said falling fragments started a fire on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors of a 24-storey tower block. He said seven people were injured and about 40 cars were damaged in an adjacent car park.

Pictures posted on social media showed the top floors of the block in flames.

At least three Russian missiles targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, with one hitting a gas line and triggering a fire, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He said emergency services were at the scene but gave no details on casualties.

There were reports of explosions in other cities but no indication of casualties or damage. Military reports said anti-aircraft units were in action throughout the country. The Ukrainian air force also reported missiles heading in the direction of the northern regions of Sumy and Poltava. AFP, REUTERS