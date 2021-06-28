New footage shows Chinese probe landing on, exploring Red Planet

BEIJING • The China National Space Administration yesterday released new videos and images of the country's Mars probe Tianwen-1 landing on and exploring the Red Planet.

The videos show the landing rover deploying its parachute and descending to the Martian surface, and its Mars rover Zhurong driving away from its landing platform and moving over the land.

The images include the Martian landscape and the ruts left behind by the rover.

As at yesterday morning, the orbiter of the Tianwen-1 mission has been operating around Mars for 338 days, and its Earth-Mars distance is approximately 360 million km.

Zhurong has been working on Mars for 42 Martian days and has driven a total of 236m.

The rover will continue its movement, detection and scientific exploration missions as planned.

The orbiter will continue to operate in a relay orbit, providing relay communication for the rover's scientific exploration while conducting its own scientific detection operations.

XINHUA