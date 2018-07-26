New findings in link between genes, educational attainment

The latest findings are based on a sample of more than 1.1 million white people of European descent. To maximise the odds of discovering genetic links to schooling timing, the scientists say they need a very large, homogeneous sample.
The latest findings are based on a sample of more than 1.1 million white people of European descent. To maximise the odds of discovering genetic links to schooling timing, the scientists say they need a very large, homogeneous sample.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Published
57 min ago

Scientists identify 1,000 variations in genes that influence how long people stay in school

In the largest genetics study ever published in a scientific journal, an international team of scientists has identified more than 1,000 variations in human genes that influence how long people stay in school.

Educational attainment has attracted great interest from researchers in recent years, because it is linked to many other aspects of people's lives, including their income as adults, overall health and even life span.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2018, with the headline 'New findings in link between genes, educational attainment'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!