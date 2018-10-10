New Canadian citizens take oath to new heights

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Suspended more than 300m above downtown Toronto, six new Canadians took the oath of citizenship on Tuesday (Oct 9) from the edge of one of the world's tallest structures.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen administered the oath to the new citizens, hailing from six different countries, as they were held by cables off a 116-storey-high platform known as the EdgeWalk, on the side of the landmark CN Tower.

The tower, which soars 553m above the city, has hosted citizenship ceremonies before, but not one from such breathless heights, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada, which prides itself on the country's multiculturalism, accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.

