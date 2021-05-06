Netanyahu's opponents seek green light to form government

JERUSALEM • Benjamin Netanyahu's two main political rivals each asked the president yesterday for a chance to try to establish a government, after the Israeli Prime Minister failed to meet an overnight deadline to assemble a coalition.

Mr Netanyahu, 71, is the country's longest serving leader and has been fighting to hold onto office through four inconclusive elections since 2019.

The most recent vote on March 23, held while he is also on trial for corruption charges which he denies, yielded no majority for him or a loose alliance of rivals from across the political spectrum aiming to topple him.

A 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after Mr Netanyahu failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for President Reuven Rivlin to assign the task to another Member of Parliament.

The person is widely expected to be Mr Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Mr Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

A power-sharing agreement has been widely mooted, in which Mr Lapid would rotate in office with ultranationalist politician Naftali Bennett, 49, of the Yamina party.

Mr Rivlin met the two separately, and each put his own name forward to lead coalition talks, a spokesman for the President said.

Mr Rivlin might also see other party leaders during the day, should they ask to meet him, the spokesman added.

Under the law, he has three days to make his decision, which includes the option to ask parliament to name a candidate.

There was also no guarantee that a potential patchwork coalition of left-wing, centrist and rightist parties outside Mr Netanyahu's caretaker government could bridge their deep political differences and unseat him.

He and his opponents have both courted the support of parties representing Israel's Arabs - who form about 20 per cent of the nation's population - potentially giving them a say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades.

Much of the impasse results from Mr Netanyahu's legal troubles. Some of his prospective allies have pledged not to serve under a Prime Minister who is on trial.

Failure to break the deadlock would lead to a new election, adding to political turmoil while Israel faces challenges from Iran's nuclear programme and pursues economic recovery after a swift Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

