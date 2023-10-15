Netanyahu, opposition's Lieberman disagree on reported unity deal

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman attends a press conference in the Finance ministry in Jerusalem June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
34 sec ago

JERUSALEM -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party said on Saturday opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman had agreed to join the security cabinet, but Lieberman appeared to deny this, saying he wanted to be part of a smaller forum running the Gaza war.

"I am willing to join the war cabinet in order to bring about the fastest possible victory. I have no interest in being 'Minister Number 38' in the cabinet and serve as a fig leaf," Lieberman said in a social-media post.

An hour earlier, Netanyahu's Likud party said he had invited Lieberman and another, unidentified member of the opposition politician's nationalist party to the security cabinet. "Lieberman accepted the invitation," the statement said.

The conservative Netanyahu has been trying to broaden his government's base as Israel gears up for a possible ground invasion of Gaza after a week of air strikes in response to the devastating cross-border Hamas onslaught a week ago.

The centrist party of former defence minister Benny Gantz agreed on Wednesday to form a unity government with Netanyahu and his right wing coalition partners to confront the crisis triggered by the attack. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top