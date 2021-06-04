Netanyahu hits back at deal to unseat him as Israel's leader

JERUSALEM • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fought back yesterday against an agreement by his political opponents for a government of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties aimed at unseating him.

Mr Netanyahu, who is facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier, said on Twitter that "all legislators elected by votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government".

It was the first public pushback by Mr Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, against centrist politician Yair Lapid's announcement about 35 minutes before a Wednesday night deadline that he had succeeded in forming a governing coalition.

Under the deal, nationalist Naftali Bennett, 49, a former defence minister and a high-tech millionaire, would become premier and hand over the post to Mr Lapid, 57, a former TV host and finance minister, in about two years.

The deal capped a March 23 election in which neither Likud, its allies nor their opponents won a majority in the legislature. It was also Israel's fourth national ballot in two years.

The coalition comprises a patchwork of small and medium parties from across the political spectrum, including for the first time in Israel's history one that represents its 21 per cent Arab minority - the United Arab List.

They have little in common other than a desire to oust Mr Netanyahu, whose is also on trial on corruption charges. He denies any wrongdoing.

Mr Netanyahu controls 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, almost twice as many as Mr Lapid's Yesh Atid party, and he is allied with at least three other religious and nationalist parties.

A source involved in the coalition talks said the proposed new government would try to retain consensus by avoiding hot-button ideological issues such as whether to annex or cede occupied West Bank territory that Palestinians want for a state.

Mr Bennett, from the Yamina party, has said the creation of an independent Palestine would be suicide for Israel. He made annexation of parts of territory that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war a major feature of his political platform but following through on that with the broad new coalition looked to be politically unfeasible.

But any new flare-up along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, nearly two weeks after a ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting with the Palestinian enclave's ruling Hamas group, could challenge the stability of the broad alliance.

As Prime Minister, Mr Netanyahu has been an often polarising figure at home and abroad.

He has said that a Bennett-Lapid coalition would endanger Israel's security - an allusion to efforts to curb Iran's nuclear programme and managing the Palestinian issue.

Mr Lapid, a centrist who campaigned under a pledge to "return sanity" to Israel, was given the task of forming a government after Mr Netanyahu failed to do so in the wake of the March election.

Mr Netanyahu's rivals have cited the criminal charges against him as a main reason why Israel needs a new leader, arguing that he might use a new term to legislate immunity to shield himself.

"This government... will respect its opponents and do all it can to unites and connect all parts of Israeli society," Mr Lapid tweeted.

The new government, if it is sworn in, will be confronted with considerable challenges. As well as Iran and the moribund peace process with the Palestinians, it also faces a war crimes investigation by the International Criminal Court and managing an economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bennett has said its members would have to compromise on such ideological issues in order to get the country back on track, with government debt at 72.4 per cent last year, up from 60 per cent in 2019 and the deficit jumping to 11.6 per cent in 2020 from 3.7 per cent the year before.

REUTERS