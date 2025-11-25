Neither of Sudan's warring factions has accepted truce plan, Trump advisor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ABU DHABI - The United States has presented Sudan's warring parties with a proposal for a truce but neither side has formally accepted it, U.S. envoy Massad Boulos said on Tuesday, as the army accused its rivals of staging an attack despite declaring a ceasefire.

Boulos said that while there were no objections to the content of the U.S.-proposed plan, the Sudanese army had come back with "preconditions" he described as impossible to achieve.

The army's rival in the war, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), unilaterally declared a cessation of hostilities on Monday in line with U.S. wishes. But on Tuesday the army said it had repelled an attack on a base in Babanusa in West Kordofan state, the newest frontline in the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would intervene to stop the conflict between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 out of a power struggle and has triggered famine, ethnic killings and mass displacement.

Previous efforts led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates have failed to bear fruit. The group submitted a proposal to the two forces in September.

ARMY LEADER CRITICISES PROPOSAL

"We have presented a strong text for a truce, but neither the SAF (army) nor RSF have formally accepted the text we put forward," Boulos, Trump's advisor for African and Arab affairs, said on Tuesday, indicating that the latest plan built on the September proposal.

On Sunday, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan described the U.S.'s latest proposal as the worst he'd seen, saying it sidelined the army and granted the RSF legitimacy.

Boulos, speaking at a press conference with Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, said Burhan's criticisms were based on incorrect information.

The Sudanese army has previously objected to the inclusion of the UAE in peace talks, and has also said it would only accept a truce after the RSF withdraws forces from civilian areas.

The UAE has been widely accused of arming the RSF, an accusation it has denied. Gargash on Tuesday said "disingenuous claims and misinformation campaigns" would not deter his country from seeking peace.

Gargash also said Sudan's future could not be dictated by the Muslim Brotherhood or related groups, a reference to Islamist influence in the army which Burhan has denied.

Boulos said if the U.S. moves forward with labelling the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group, affiliates in the region could be examined.

RSF ANNOUNCES CEASEFIRE, RIVALS CALL IT A RUSE

On Monday, under international pressure after brutal attacks on civilians by his forces late last month, RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said his forces would enter a unilateral ceasefire immediately.

Boulos said he welcomed the RSF's declaration and hoped it would be upheld. "External financial and military support to the warring parties must stop," he added, without referencing specific countries.

Khalid Aleisir, a spokesman for Sudan's government, led by the army, said the RSF's announcement on Monday was a "clear political manoeuvre" meant to distract from its fighters' atrocities.

The RSF has said that reports of atrocities have been exaggerated and anyone found to have committed abuses would be held accountable. REUTERS