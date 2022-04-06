Neighbours bury neighbours, as children of Chernihiv leave clues of Russian siege

CHERNIHIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - In the dank basement of a children's hospital in Chernihiv there are cave paintings on the wall - tiny handprints, a smeared rainbow, a fluttering Ukrainian flag.

After Russian bombs began to fall on Feb 24 the underage patients came here to wait out the fury being visited on the city above.

They daubed the walls to pass the hours and days. Some wrote their names inside the silhouette of a cluster of balloons: Myroslava, Vasylyna, Glasha, Ulya.

"I did not count them, but there were quite a lot," said 30 year-old Natalia, a member of Ukraine's territorial defence forces, barely visible in the stifling gloom.

Before Russia launched the war she was an interior designer. But this is a dwelling no reasonable person would choose, least of all for children.

The entrance to the stairwell has been smashed through a wall. There is head-splitting pipework hidden in the dim. The odour of damp hangs thick in the air.

"We are very grateful that the children were taken out before we had no electricity, no water and no heat," she said.

"Not all, but most of the children were taken out before all these benefits of civilisation disappeared.

"They got a chance to survive."

A city encircled

Chernihiv - just 50km from the border with Belarus - was swiftly encircled in the early days of the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow's forces did not take the city but it was pounded with artillery and air strikes for more than a month before troops withdrew in recent days, regrouping for an offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Signs of the siege they waged to take this foothold towards the capital Kyiv are everywhere.

Apartment blocks have been gored by blasts. A hotel has a semicircle missing from its top half, as though the sky has taken a bite from above. The football stadium has been pummelled into its pitch.