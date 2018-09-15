Needles found in strawberries in Australia

SYDNEY • Australians have been warned to cut strawberries before eating them after sewing needles were found in several punnets, triggering the withdrawal of three brands from sale nationwide.

The authorities this week asked people to dispose of strawberries from Woolworths Group if they bore the brand of Berry Licious or Berry Obsession after three punnets were found to have fruit embedded with sewing needles.

The advice was expanded late on Thursday after police in Australia’s north-east said they had received four complaints about needles in Donnybrook branded strawberries.

All three brands have now been withdrawn from sale.

“Until advised, consumers should cut up strawberries before consuming them,” the Queensland state government said in a statement.

The health scare casts a shadow over Australia’s strawberry industry, worth more than A$130 million (S$128 million) each year.

“We would hope the public can see this for what it is, as an isolated incident... strawberries are safe to eat,” said Ms Jennifer Rowling, industry development officer at Strawberries Australia, which represents growers.

REUTERS