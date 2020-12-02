Nato needs to adapt to meet new challenges, urges report

BRUSSELS • A high-level look at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (Nato) next 10 years recommends significant changes to confront the new challenges of an aggressive Russia and a rising China, urging overhauls to fortify the alliance's cohesion and better coordinate with democratic allies around the world.

Nato did well boosting military deterrence after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea in 2014, the report commissioned by the alliance says.

But with a similar challenge to the West arising from an ambitious and authoritarian China, it says the alliance now needs to make similar advances on the political side, including reaching out more consistently to Asian allies anxious about Beijing's ambitions.

Covering 138 specific recommendations in some 60 pages, the report was to be a major source of discussion yesterday, the start of a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers that is likely to be the last for United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The report was requested by Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg after French President Emmanuel Macron said a year ago that Nato was experiencing "brain death" because of a lack of strategic coordination and US leadership.

According to a diplomat from a Nato country, the report is a kind of riposte to Mr Macron but also an effort to respond to his legitimate criticisms of an alliance that has been slow to adapt its structures and its reach, and where decision-making is a cumbersome and often arduous process that hinders quick reaction.

A co-chairman of the 10-member group of experts, Dr A. Wess Mitchell, told Nato ambassadors in a private briefing that the report showed that "Nato is alive and kicking both in its cerebral function and its muscle tissue".

"Our intention is to be candid about the challenges to Nato, with a tone of well-grounded optimism," said Mr Mitchell, a former US assistant secretary of state for Europe.

The main message, he said, is that "Nato has to adapt itself for an era of strategic rivalry with Russia and China, for the return of a geopolitical competition that has a military dimension and a political one".

Nato, he added, is "first and foremost an alliance of Euro-Atlantic democracies, and must evolve politically to match its military evolution". In this new world, internal division is damaging, he said.

The report suggests ways to speed up decisions. For example, numerous Nato partnership decisions with countries such as Israel and even Austria are being held up by one country, in this case, Turkey.

It also suggests that such disputes be raised at the ministerial level, not left to ambassadors.

China is a significant part of the report, and it recommends setting up a consultative body to coordinate Western policy towards Beijing and to highlight Chinese activities that could affect Western security, such as spying, supply chains and arms build-ups.

With its technological ambitions, military expansion and trade policies, China can no longer be seen as simply an Asian player, the report argues, and Nato has been slow to respond to this.

The report urges the creation of analytical centres better able to study disruptive and emerging technologies and to better use artificial intelligence.

It should also use those capacities to improve the fight against terrorism and better coordinate policies that defend Nato's southern members.

NYTIMES