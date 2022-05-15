Nato lauds historic moment as Finland applies to join alliance

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Nato welcomed Finland's decision to seek entry into the defense alliance in a historic move following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that ends the Nordic nation's long-held stance of military non-alignment.

Finland's formal decision was made on Sunday (May 15) and requires sign-off by the Parliament, expected within days. It's pulling neighboring Sweden along, with a decision by the ruling party in that country slated for later on Sunday in Stockholm.

Foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member countries concluded a two-day meeting in Berlin with welcoming words for the Nordic nations and pledged to process applications rapidly, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying the two are already de-facto "Nato members, just without membership cards."

Mr Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the bloc, said their entry "would be a historic moment" and "increase our shared security and demonstrate that our doors remain open and that aggression doesn't pay," according to comments made at a news conference on Sunday.

Neighboring Sweden's ruling Social Democrats are on Sunday planning to disclose their stance on Nato membership, just as policy makers are seeking to calm concerns that Turkey could derail their bid. The military bloc requires unanimity to bring in new members.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he's "very confident" allies will reach a consensus on Finland and Sweden.

Turkey on Friday suddenly raised concerns over support to Kurdish "terrorists," though it had previously indicated it viewed Finnish and Swedish accession to the bloc in favorable light.

So "you can understand I am a bit confused," Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Sunday, urging "a clear answer" from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey has made it clear that its intention is not to block membership" of Nato for Finland and Sweden, Mr Stoltenberg said. He also pledged to address Finnish and Swedish security concerns for the period before collective security guarantees kick in with full membership.

Turkey has long complained of insufficient cooperation from Nato and European allies in its fight with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which is labelled as a terrorist organisation by the US and European Union.

"Turkey has conveyed its concerns during the Nato expansion meeting. To be specific; representatives of these two countries were holding meetings with PKK and YPG members and Sweden was also providing weapons to those," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday in Berlin. He also suggested they should lift a weapons-export ban on Turkey, and signaled that a more conciliatory attitude was required from Sweden.

Defining moment

Finland's move - which has a broad backing among lawmakers in Helsinki - has been called the third defining moment in its history, completing the Nordic nation's century-long aspiration to be considered a fully fledged part of the west.

"We see a very different kind of Russia today than we saw just a few months ago," Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Helsinki. "We cannot trust anymore that there will be a peaceful future next to Russia on our own."

"That's why we're making the decision to join Nato," she said. "It's an act of peace so that there would never again be war in Finland."