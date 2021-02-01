Nationwide rallies in Russia demand Navalny's release

MOSCOW • Russian police detained over 3,000 people at unauthorised protests across the country yesterday as protesters called for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.

Police also detained Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya at a protest in Moscow yesterday, according to his allies.

The nationwide rallies follow large protests the previous weekend that are part of a campaign to pressure the Kremlin into freeing President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent.

The opposition politician was arrested on Jan 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia last summer.

He accuses Mr Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.

Police detained more than 840 people in Moscow, the OVD-Info said.

The rallies began under snowfall around 0900 GMT (5pm Singapore time) amid a huge police presence, Reuters reporters said.

Police have said the protests were illegal as they had not been authorised and would be broken up.

The authorities have said demonstrators could spread Covid-19.

Crowds of protesters were scattered about in Moscow after the organisers twice changed the planned gathering point as police sealed off pedestrian access to areas of the capital and shut down metro stations.

Police put turnout at the Moscow protest at around 300 people.

In the far eastern city of Vladivostok, police prevented protesters from accessing the city centre, forcing them to relocate to the waterfront by the frozen Amur Bay.

Video footage showed protesters chanting "Putin is a thief" as they linked hands and marched on the ice in temperatures of around minus 13 deg C.

In Tomsk, the Siberian city that Navalny visited before suddenly collapsing on a domestic flight last August, demonstrators gathered in front of a concert hall and chanted "Let him go!".

Dozens turned out in the east Siberian city of Yakutsk despite temperatures of minus 42 deg C.

"This is the first time I've come to a protest. I'm just fed up with the total lawlessness of the authorities," said Ivan, a protester who declined to give his surname.

The protest is a test of Navalny's support after many of his prominent allies were targeted in a crackdown this week.

Navalny, 44, is accused of parole violations which he says are trumped up.

A court session is due next week to consider handing him a jail term of up to 3½ years.

The West has told Moscow to let Navalny go and his allies have appealed to United States President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on 35 people who they say are Mr Putin's close allies.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the Russian authorities for their "harsh" response to the protests.

"The US condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight," Mr Blinken said on his official Twitter account.

"We renew our call for Russia to release those detained for exercising their human rights," he added.

Responding, Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Facebook accused the United States of "gross interference" in its internal affairs.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE