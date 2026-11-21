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Nations row over fossil fuels as COP31 goes into overtime

Activists unsatisfied with the second draft text at COP31 hold a silent protest outside the plenary hall on Nov 20.

ANTALYA - The COP31 climate summit ran into overtime on Nov 20 as countries battled over a contentious draft deal that sidesteps fossil fuels and lays bare clashing priorities in the fight against global warming.

Nearly 200 nations are deadlocked after two weeks of grinding negotiations in Turkey with feuds over energy, science and finance tipped to drag into the weekend.

A closing session convened late on Nov 20 – well past the summit’s official finish time – approved some technical matters, but the wider political deal still eludes negotiators.

“We are close to the finish line, but we are not there yet,” COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is Turkey’s environment minister, told the plenary.

Midway through his opening address, Kurum was forced to pause while a protester shouted “You are killing the future!” before being escorted from the hall.

Expectations of a major breakthrough have been low at COP31 as countries grapple with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

The summit follows a string of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia and unfolds as a super El Nino pattern amplifies the risk of further extreme weather.

COP31 co-host Australia unveiled a draft deal earlier this week calling for a faster phaseout of fossil fuels, a flashpoint at UN climate talks where producers have fiercely resisted such calls.

A second, pared-down draft released on Nov 19 stripped away all mentions of fossil fuels – sending negotiators rushing back to the bargaining table.

The European Union said the revised draft “risks turning this climate COP into a fossil summit”.

A dozen European and developing countries – from France to Panama and the Solomon Islands – released a letter on Nov 20 insisting that the deal include “a clear transition away from fossil fuels”.

Panama, which also signed the letter, threatened to walk away from the talks. The country’s environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, is a vocal critic of the climate talks where he accuses a “petroleum mafia” of blocking progress.

A third draft is expected on Nov 21.

Electrify the world

Australia’s Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who was shuttling between delegations to seek compromises, said he would work over the “coming hours, for as long as it takes, to get the job done”.

“People have strong views, of course – I am not stepping away from that. But no one has said to me, ‘let’s give up and go home’,” the veteran of five COPs said.

Brazil’s national secretary for climate change, Aloisio Lopes Pereira de Melo, summed up the mood in Antalya: “At this point, no one is happy,” he told reporters.

The draft “cover decision” proposes a target to electrify the global economy – a push to replace technologies that burn fossil fuels directly, like diesel cars and gas heating, with electric alternatives.

The goal is championed by COP31 hosts Turkey and Australia who tout “electrification” as integral to tackling concerns over energy security and sluggish global progress in cutting heat-trapping emissions.

“Electrification is the key to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” said Bowen, who is chairing the negotiations.

The proposal calls for countries to boost the global share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 percent by 2035.

But it does not specify that the additional electricity must come from renewables rather than coal or gas, spurring some countries to demand an explicitly “clean” target.

Some countries also rejected a proposal to ramp up carbon capture, dismissing it as a costly, unproven technology that could allow polluters to keep burning fossil fuels.

“We’re quite disappointed by the text,” Vanuatu’s Climate Minister Ralph Regenvanu told AFP. “We want to see the references to false solutions removed.”

Climate science and money

Countries are sharply divided over a raft of other issues.

The timing of the next set of reports by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been a major source of friction.

The draft also expresses “deep concern” about the imminent breach of the 1.5 deg C temperature goal set under the 2015 Paris accord.

Negotiations are also deadlocked over long-running complaints by developing countries that rich nations are falling short in their obligations to help them confront climate change.

“We didn’t come here to beg,” said Ghana’s environment minister, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

“The (African) continent will not accept an outcome that offers declarations without the resources to deliver them,” she said. AFP