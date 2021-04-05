Nasa's mini-helicopter touches down on Mars

WASHINGTON • Nasa's Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency said.

The ultra-light aircraft had been fixed to the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on the Red Planet on Feb 18.

"MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed!" Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted on Saturday.

"Its 293 million mile journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night."

A photo with the tweet shows Perseverance had driven clear of the helicopter and its "airfield" after dropping to the surface.

Ingenuity had been feeding off the Perseverance's power system but will now have to use its own battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night.

"This heater keeps the interior at about 45 deg F through the bitter cold of the Martian night, where temperatures can drop to as low as minus 130 deg F."

Ingenuity is expected to make its first flight attempt no earlier than April 11, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted.

It will be attempting to fly in an atmosphere that is 1 per cent the density of Earth's, which makes achieving lift harder - but will be assisted by gravity that is one-third of our planet's.

Up to five flights of gradual difficulty are planned over the month.

The 1.8kg craft cost Nasa around US$85 million (S$114 million) to develop and is considered to be proof of a concept that could revolutionise space exploration.

Future aircraft could cover ground much quicker than rovers, and explore more rugged terrain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE