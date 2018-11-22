Nasa's InSight lander to study interior of Mars

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said the InSight lander was on target to touch down on Mars on Monday (Nov 26) to study - for the first time - the interior of the Red Planet.

Monday's landing will all come down to a hair-raising six-and-a-half-minute descent from outer space to the rocky surface with the vehicle slowing down from 12,000 miles per hour to zero.

The landing will also depend on a specially-designed heat shield meant to protect the robot's sensitive instruments from incinerating.

InSight blasted off from Vadenberg Air Force Base in California on May 5, 2018.