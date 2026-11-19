The landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice on Nov 19 took in more contextual factors than a previous ruling.

JERUSALEM – The landmark ruling on Nov 19 by the International Court of Justice that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims touched on some of the same issues as another case pending before the court: Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

It will likely be years before the court hands down a decision in the Gaza proceedings, which South Africa initiated in late 2023. But the judges who ruled on Nov 19 examined questions that are likely to arise in evaluating Israeli military conduct, including how to establish genocidal intent and how to assess mass killing that occurs while fighting militants.