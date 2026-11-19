Myanmar genocide ruling sets up court fight over Israel and Gaza
Aaron Boxerman
- The International Court of Justice ruled Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, and the case may shape how judges assess Israel’s Gaza war.
- The court focused on genocidal intent and whether mass killing during fighting can still count as genocide, issues central to South Africa’s case against Israel.
- Myanmar’s case found brutal “clearance operations” went beyond counterinsurgency, while the Gaza case continues, with key filings due through 2029.
AI generated
JERUSALEM – The landmark ruling on Nov 19 by the International Court of Justice that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims touched on some of the same issues as another case pending before the court: Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.
It will likely be years before the court hands down a decision in the Gaza proceedings, which South Africa initiated in late 2023. But the judges who ruled on Nov 19 examined questions that are likely to arise in evaluating Israeli military conduct, including how to establish genocidal intent and how to assess mass killing that occurs while fighting militants.