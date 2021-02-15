For Subscribers
Power Play
Myanmar coup - limits to US, Chinese influence over domestic developments
Washington and Beijing have different interests in the South-east Asian country, but the recent history of their relations with Myanmar shows the constraints on their ability to bend its leadership to their will. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
In the days following the Myanmar military's coup on Feb 1, several Western newspapers zeroed in on what the South-east Asian country's political crisis meant for America's rivalry with China.
The Wall Street Journal reported on how the coup puts Myanmar in the centre of the clash between the United States and China, and published an editorial urging the Biden administration not to respond in a way that might push Myanmar to "fall further into China's orbit".