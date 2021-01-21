THE BIG STORY

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

Sworn in as the 46th president of the United States yesterday, Mr Joe Biden encouraged a nation riven by unprecedented post-election turmoil, and deep social and political divides to embrace unity. "This is America's day. This is democracy's day. A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve," he said in his inaugural address.

Two TB clusters found at S’pore Pools’ Bedok outlet

Two separate tuberculosis clusters involving a total of 18 people who visited the Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre have been identified. Their close contacts have already been contacted for screening. As a precaution, patrons who visited the centre between Feb 12 and March 25 last year will also be contacted for screening.

WORLD

Japan's vaccination chief denies reports of May roll-out

The chief of Japan's Covid-19 vaccination programme yesterday denied media reports that vaccinations for the general public could start in May, as the country battles a third wave that has brought record numbers of infections and serious cases.

A Cabinet official said the "timeline for vaccination for the broader population would be decided after the vaccine is approved".

SINGAPORE

4 firms' fines cut on appeal in chicken cartel case

Four fresh chicken distributors that were among 13 suppliers fined a record $26.9 million for price-fixing and non-compete deals in 2018 have had their financial penalties slashed. This came after the Competition Appeal Board allowed appeals by the four distributors on their liabilities for market-sharing agreements.

SPORT

Brazilian midfielder joins Sailors in record SPL deal

The Lion City Sailors are making waves again this season as the Singapore Premier League (SPL) side have signed Brazilian midfielder Diego Lopes from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave for $2.89 million. The deal is the most expensive in the SPL, eclipsing the previous high of $50,000.

LIFE

Singapore Art Week kicks off tomorrow

Singapore Art Week returns tomorrow, with more than 100 events islandwide and online. Aside from signature events such as the Light To Night Festival and Artwalk Little India, audiences can look forward to fresh installations in galleries and works in unconventional locations.