THE BIG STORY

WHO report criticises poor global response to virus

A World Health Organisation panel has released a damning report on how governments and public health organisations worldwide responded slowly and ineffectively to the coronavirus, despite years of warnings. The interim report describes the faulty assumptions, ineffective planning and sluggish responses.

World leaders urged to focus on rebuilding trust

The year 2021 will be crucial and pivotal for the future of humankind, said World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab on Monday at a briefing on the Davos meeting. He called on world leaders to focus on rebuilding trust and creating more resilient, inclusive and sustainable economic goals.

WORLD

HK to expand mandatory testing, extend curbs

With a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the city, the Hong Kong government will expand mandatory testing and extend current restrictions that were due to expire this week, so as to keep the outbreak under control. The city recorded 56 confirmed cases yesterday, bringing the tally to 9,720 and 165 deaths. Of the daily figure, all but one are local cases, 23 are from unknown sources and 31 are from the densely populated Yau Tsim Mong district.

OPINION

Lessons from Europe for US' new strategy for Asia

The United States, in crafting a new strategy for Asia, can draw lessons from how two statesmen - one British, the other Austrian - laid the groundwork for Europe's so-called long peace before World War I, says former diplomat Kurt Campbell, who has been tapped by the Biden administration to be its leading official on the Indo-Pacific.

BUSINESS

Global growth could accelerate in 2021: Poll

Global growth could accelerate this year, fuelled by a wave of liquidity released by central banks and underpinned by a gradual return to normality as the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out gathers steam, a survey of fund managers by the Investment Management Association of Singapore found.



PHOTO: XINHUA



SPORT

Snooker dreams come true for China's latest prodigy

Snooker player Yan Bingtao, who won the prestigious Masters title on Sunday, had to overcome poverty and his mother's cancer to become China's latest sporting prodigy. The 20-year-old stunned four-time world champion John Higgins to become the youngest Masters winner in 26 years. It was the world No. 11's first major title.